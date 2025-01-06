Yemen's Houthis Targeting U.S. Aircraft Carrier In Red Sea, Israeli Regime Sites

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Jan 7 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said in a statement yesterday that, it targeted the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea with two winged missiles and four drones, as well as, sites in the Israeli territories.

The Houthis“carried out a qualitative military operation... while the American enemy was preparing to launch a major air attack on Yemen,” which had“failed,” thanks to its operation, Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in the statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

According to Sarea, Houthis also carried out two attacks in the afternoon and another in the evening on Israeli sites, targeting with drones two military targets in Israel's Tel Aviv city, and a“vital target” in Israel's Ashkelon city.

“We will continue our operations in support of the Palestinian resistance, and these operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” he added.

Neither the U.S. army nor the Israel Defence Forces have yet to comment on the Houthi claims.

The Houthi statement came simultaneously with the arrival of UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, which marks his first visit in more than a year-and-a- half, as part of efforts to push forward the stalled peace process.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, have been launching regular rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea since Nov, 2023, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza amid their ongoing conflict with Israel.

In response, the U.S.-led naval coalition stationed in the area has regularly conducted air raids and strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include U.S. warships.– NNN-SABA

