Zelensky Signs Decree Establishing State Special Transport Service Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree establishing the Day of the State Special Service on February 5.

The relevant decree, No.14/2025, was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

“Considering the substantial contribution of the State Special Transport Service to ensuring the stable functioning of transport in peacetime and during a special period, as well as the performance of tasks related to technical support, the reconstruction of the national transport system of Ukraine, and other tasks related to participation in the defense of the state, it is hereby decreed that the Day of the State Special Transport Service shall be established in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on February 5,” the document says.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 26, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to appoint Oleksandr Yakovets as head of the administration of the State Special Transport Service.