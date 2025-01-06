Prime Minister Checks On Public Facilities, Development Projects In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jaafar Hassan on Sunday toured on a number of service and production facilities in the southern and northern Jordan Valley, as part of his field visits to development projects across the Kingdom.

In the Karama region, Hassan handed over 17 new houses to underprivileged families, benefiting 77 people. The houses, donated by a local philanthropist, reflect the spirit of solidarity within Jordanian society, a Prime statement said.

The prime minister commended the donor's generosity and directed the authorities to improve the infrastructure around the housing units. Plans include upgrading roads, installing street lights, providing solar energy systems for each house, and creating a children's park and playground, the statement said.

The houses were allocated to widows and people with disabilities, with Hassan personally handing over title deeds and keys to the beneficiaries.

During a visit to the Princess Iman Hospital in the Maadi region of Deir Allah, a project he had previously visited in September, Hassan reviewed the progress of the hospital's expansion, which aims to improve healthcare services for the region. The hospital is due to open its outpatient clinic in June, and recent upgrades included new ultrasound machines, additional medical equipment and improved air-conditioning systems.

To further improve services, the hospital has recruited additional doctors, nurses, pharmacists and technicians, reducing waiting times for patients. Hassan emphasised the importance of completing the expansion on time to meet the needs of the community, the statement said.

Hassan also visited the Wadi Al Rayan Women's Association, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women through vocational training and sustainable employment opportunities, where he commended the association's efforts and pledged government support to expand its programmes.

He also ordered the maintenance of the association's facilities, including playgrounds, and encouraged the exploration of new ideas to increase its impact. The association now provides training and employment opportunities for hundreds of women, helping to improve family incomes in the region.

In the northern Jordan Valley, Hassan toured a project to cool and store agricultural produce. He stressed the importance of completing the packaging, waxing and cooling facilities to support local farmers and ensure availability of produce for consumers.

Hassan announced plans to establish an agricultural processing zone in the central Jordan Valley, the location of which will be determined next month.

The agriculture minister highlighted progress on a previously stalled 31-dunum storage project, which will now be managed by the Jordan Valley Citrus Cooperative Association. The project will support food security, create jobs and boost the local economy.

The prime minister also visited the Abu Ubaida Public Hospital, which serves 70,000 people in the northern Jordan Valley. Built in 1978 with a capacity of 60 beds, the hospital will be expanded to include a renal unit and other key facilities to improve health services.

Hassan concluded his tour at the Northern Shuna Youth Centre, where he met with young people to discuss their needs and ideas. He pledged continued support for English language classes, youth-led initiatives and improved facilities, including sports fields, educational equipment and solar energy systems.