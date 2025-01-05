BPSC Protest: Prashant Kishor Urges Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Join Stir

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) On the fourth day of his hunger strike, Prashant Kishor, the chief of the Jan Suraj Party, called upon leader Rahul Gandhi and former Deputy Chief Tejashwi Yadav to join the ongoing student movement in Bihar.

Kishor expressed his willingness to support the cause from behind the scenes if they chose to lead.“This movement is not about any one individual; it is a fight against the flawed system in Bihar,” Kishor said while addressing the in Patna.

“I appeal to all leaders -- whether it is Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, or anyone else -- to stand with us. If the youth decide that these leaders will lead the movement, I am ready to step back and support them from behind,” he said.

Kishor emphasized that the fight was a collective effort, not tied to any single political ideology or leader. To strengthen the movement, a 51-member Yuva Satyagraha Committee has been formed by uniting various student groups across Bihar. This committee aims to amplify the voices of the students and ensure their demands are met, as they challenge systemic issues in education, employment, and governance in the state.

Prashant Kishor, during his hunger strike, reaffirmed his commitment to the student-led movement in Bihar, stating that the fight would continue regardless of any government action against him.

“Even if the administration arrests me, this Satyagraha will persist. The 51-member Yuva Satyagraha Committee will now lead this movement. This committee is dedicated to reforming Bihar's broken system, and I fully support their efforts,” Kishor said.

He emphasized that the movement has grown beyond addressing issues with the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and is now focused on overhauling the entire system in the state.

Kishor also appealed to the people of Bihar, urging them to actively support the movement.“Sitting under quilts and blankets will not improve Bihar. It is your duty to stand with these young individuals,” he stated.

He highlighted the resolve and determination of the youth leading the movement, describing it as a powerful force for change.“Our struggle will continue as a youth-led Jan Shakti. No matter how powerful the government is, there is no greater power than the power of the people,” he said.

Expressing admiration for the dedication of the youth, Kishor said,“The commitment of these young individuals has exceeded my expectations. This fight is not just about the BPSC; it is about improving the system of Bihar. The youth needs to support this struggle.”

He concluded by inviting the public to join the cause, stating,“We are fighting for the future of Bihar -- not just by sitting in Gandhi Maidan but by walking the path of Satyagraha. I urge you to come forward and support this movement.”