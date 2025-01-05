President Of Democratic Republic Of Congo Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi arrived on Sunday in Doha, on a visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, and Ambassador of the the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the State of Qatar Valerie Lusamba Kabeya.

