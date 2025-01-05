President Of Democratic Republic Of Congo Arrives In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi arrived on Sunday in Doha, on a visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, and Ambassador of the the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the State of Qatar Valerie Lusamba Kabeya.
