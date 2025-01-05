Wave of speakers confirmed for inaugural maritime event in Qatar

(MENAFN- Informa) Doha, Qatar: 23rd December 2024: A wave of speakers have confirmed their commitment to take to the stage at the upcoming Seatrade Maritime Qatar, taking place in Doha from 4-5 February 2025.



The inaugural event - under the patronage of Minister of Transport, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani - is hosted by Ministry of Transport, Qatar and organised by Seatrade Maritime with Founding Strategic Partner Mwani Qatar.



The event, the first of its kind in the State of Qatar, brings together key stakeholders in the maritime sector, governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment and services, in addition to the most prominent suppliers, decision-makers and shipping companies.



Joining the prestigious speaker line-up is Capt. Abdulaziz Al-Yafei, EVP, Mwani Qatar; Chris Kirton, Managing Director, International Tanker Management; Japhet Lazarus Simon, QTerminals’ Sustainability Director - ESG Strategy; Dr Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST); senior c-suite from Milaha; Francesco Calanca, Senior Director Marine Operations – Middle East Offshore, McDermott International; Krishnan Subramaniam FICS, the International Vice Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS); Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyds Register; Morten Wedel Jorgensen, Group Senior Director, Strategy & Corporate Development, V Group; and Julian Panter, CEO, Smartsea amongst others.



The two-day event discusses a number of important topics and pressing issues in the fields of maritime transport, logistics and international trade with the participation of a group of prominent local, regional and international speakers, in addition to showcasing the latest technologies and current and future developments in the maritime transport industry through the accompanying exhibition.



Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley, said: “The commitment of these speakers from across the industry who are all converging on Doha in February 2025, is testament to the significance of this new regional event that will put the spotlight on Qatar and its fast-track emergence as a globally rising maritime cluster.”





