Qatar's Preparation For World Championship On Track: Qatar Handball Association President

Doha: President of the Qatar Handball Association (QHA), Ahmed Al Shaabi said that the national team is actively preparing for the 29th IHF Men's World Championship, scheduled from January 14 to February 2, 2025, in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway.

Al Shaabi outlined the preparation stages, which began with a camp in Croatia, followed by a phase in Doha with three friendlies, including two against Argentina and one against Bahrain.

The final stage will take place in Slovenia. Al Shaabi expressed confidence that the training will ensure the team is fully prepared for the Championship.

On Qatar's placement in Group C with France, Austria, and Kuwait, Al Shaabi acknowledged the strength of these teams but emphasized that Qatar has a strategy in place to progress, with the primary goal of qualifying for the main round.

Commenting on the appointment of Veselin Vujovic as head coach, Al Shaabi noted that Vujovic's approach differs from that of his predecessor, Valero Rivera, and the players are still adjusting to the new style.

Al Shaabi also reflected on QHA's recent recognition, receiving the Golden Federation Award for Team Sports at the 2024 Sports Excellence Awards.

He credited Qatar's six consecutive Asian Handball Championship titles and three consecutive gold medals in the Asian Games as proof of the sport's success in Qatar.

Moving forward, QHA plans to develop national teams in alignment with Qatar's Vision 2030, starting after the World Championship.