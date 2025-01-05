4 Killed, 2 Missing After Vehicle Falls Into River In J & K's Kishtwar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four people were killed after their vehicle skidded off the road, rolled down a hill and fell into a river in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Police said.
Two persons, including the driver, are missing and a rescue operation is underway. The accident took place in the Paddar area, a police official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased have been identified as Raj kumar S/O Panna Lal aged 22 yrs R/O Garh Padder, Mukash kumar S/O Man singh aged 29yrs R/O Garh Padder, Haqiqat Singh S/O Sewa RAM aged 28 yrs R/O Garh Padder and Satish kumar S/O Nath Ram 26 yrs R/O Garh Padder.
ADVERTISEMENT
The two missing person have been identified as Ashok kumar (driver) and Navrattan (Vehicle Owner).
Udhampur MP and Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.
Read Also
4 Soldiers Killed In Bandipora Vehicle Fall
57 Lives Lost In Road Accidents In Srinagar In 2024: SSP Traffic
“Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” he said in a post on X.
The minister said he contacted Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the report about the accident.
“Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05012025000215011059ID1109055615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.