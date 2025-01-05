4 Killed, 2 Missing After Vehicle Falls Into River In J & K's Kishtwar

Two persons, including the driver, are missing and a rescue operation is underway. The accident took place in the Paddar area, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Raj kumar S/O Panna Lal aged 22 yrs R/O Garh Padder, Mukash kumar S/O Man singh aged 29yrs R/O Garh Padder, Haqiqat Singh S/O Sewa aged 28 yrs R/O Garh Padder and Satish kumar S/O Nath Ram 26 yrs R/O Garh Padder.

The two missing person have been identified as Ashok kumar (driver) and Navrattan (Vehicle Owner).

Udhampur MP and Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” he said in a post on X.

The minister said he contacted Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the report about the accident.

“Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates,” he said.

