'Hospitality At Its Best': Indian Fans Face Racist Chants In Australia During IND Vs AUS BGT Watch
Date
1/5/2025 12:00:45 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A shocking video from the stands during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Melbourne cricket Ground (MCG) has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The video, posted on X by the account name auspill, showed group of Australian fans chanting racially insensitive taunts towards Indian supporters in the stands. In the footage, they can be heard chanting "Where's your visa?" while pointing at the Indian spectators.
Watch viral video
