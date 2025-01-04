HMPV Outbreak In China: Telangana Govt Issues Dos And Don'ts - Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid growing concerns over HMPV outbreak in China , Telangana state on Saturday issued a list of do's and don'ts.

The government said that that the state's department has analysed data on respiratory infections for December 2024 and found no significant increase compared to 2023.

The state government added that there are no reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Telangana.

On Friday, Dr Atul Goyal of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), suggested taking general precautions, while noting that there is nothing to be alarmed.

The symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Issuing a list do's and don'ts, the state government urged citizens to follow measures as part of precautions.

Do's

- Cover your mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer.

- Avoid crowded places; stay at more than an arm's length from persons affected with flu.

- Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing.

- Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

- Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission.

- Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick.

- Sleep well.

- Avoid shaking hands

- Do not reuse tissue paper or handkerchiefs

- Avoid close contact with sick individuals

- Avoid frequent touching your face

- Do not spit in public places

- Avoid self-medication without consulting doctors.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the state government is closely monitoring the news reports about the massive outbreak of viral fever and respiratory infection in Chin and said there is no need to panic as of now.

"We are monitoring the situation in China. If an outbreak is detected that has the potential to spread to other areas, we can check its spread very quickly," she Veena George.