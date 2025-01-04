Press Association, Editors Guild Of India Condemn Journalist's Killing In Chhattisgarh
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Press Association and the Editors Guild of India on Saturday condemned the killing of a television journalist in Chhattisgarh and demanded that the state government conduct a thorough investigation into the case.
Mukesh Chandrakar, a freelance journalist in Chhattisgarh who had highlighted alleged irregularities in road construction, was found dead in a septic tank on a local contractor's property in Bijapur city on Friday.
Three persons have been detained in connection with the murder of the 33-year-old journalist.
“The young journalist's death is a matter of grave concern as it raises suspicion of foul play. The Editors Guild calls on the government of Chhattisgarh to spare no effort in investigating the case swiftly and bringing the guilty to book,” the Guild said in a statement.
The two media bodies also urged the Chhattisgarh government to take steps to protect journalists, particularly those involved in field reporting and investigative journalism.
The Press Association, a leading body of journalists, said the tragic incident highlighted the urgent need for stronger safeguards to ensure journalists can perform their vital role without fear of retribution.
In a separate statement, the Press Club of India and the Indian Women Press Corps condemned the killing of the journalist and called for time-bound action against the perpetrators.
They also requested that the Press Council of India take cognizance of the matter and ask the state government to take appropriate action.
