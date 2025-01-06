Afroplast Exhibition To Showcase Plastics Industry Technologies In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The“Afroplast” exhibition, an international trade fair for the plastics, rubber, and non-woven industries, will take place from 16 to 19 January 2025, at the Cairo International and Center in Nasr City. The event is under the patronage of the of Industry, the Ministry of and Foreign Trade, and the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council, with backing from the Chemical Industries Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries.

The exhibition is expected to host over 300 exhibitors from 15 Arab and international countries. It will showcase a range of raw materials, intermediate goods, finished products, machinery, technologies and solutions for the plastics, rubber, and elastomer sectors.

A dedicated pavilion featuring multi-use plastic products will host approximately 30 exhibitors, with the aim of displaying the latest innovations and securing export contracts with international buyers.

The event will also include conferences and panel discussions led by industry experts, exporters, and government officials, focusing on topics such as local industry development, market expansion in Africa, the Arab world, and Europe, and adherence to international standards.

Organisers anticipate that the four-day event will draw approximately 15,000 Egyptian visitors and more than 50 international buyers. The current edition of“Afroplast” aims to achieve a 100% increase in export deals compared to the previous event, supporting the government's target of $100bn in exports by 2030.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Business Plus UAE Holding, an organiser of economic events and international exhibitions, and Vision Fairs, which specialises in organising exhibitions and business forums. The two companies have together organised over 200 sessions for around 28 international exhibitions, resulting in millions of dollars in commercial transactions.

Khaled Abul Makarim, head of the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council, stated that the Egyptian industry is ready for considerable growth, supported by company efforts to find new export markets. He highlighted the chemical industries sector as promising due to its strong production base and skilled workforce. According to Makarim, this sector is vital for industrial and agricultural production, as its products are key inputs for various sectors and offer significant investment opportunities. He also said that the council aims to increase Egypt's exports of plastics, rubber, and elastomer products to $3.8bn by the end of 2025. This goal will be supported by increased participation in trade events and an expansion of trade missions.

Mohamed Magid, Executive Director of the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council, stated that the“Afroplast” exhibition is an effective platform for companies to reach markets in 12 countries in the Middle East and Africa. Magid also said that the exhibition will promote sustainable solutions for recycling and reducing plastic waste.

Ahmed Mustafa, Director of the“Afroplast” exhibition, stated that the exhibition aims to be a key regional hub for the plastics, rubber, and non-woven industries and a place where businesses can make contracting decisions. He added that the exhibition's promotional campaign is designed to attract visitors from Egypt and neighbouring countries.