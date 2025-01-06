AD Developments To Launch Two New Projects In West Cairo With EGP 2.5Bn Investment In H1 2025

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) AD Developments is preparing to launch two major projects in West Cairo during the first half (H1) of 2025 as part of its ambitious expansion strategy, with a total of EGP 2.5bn.

Essam Abu Deif, Chairperson of AD Developments, shared that the company is focused on diversifying its project portfolio to deliver top-quality products. He emphasized that the company has a proven track record of launching and successfully completing a range of standalone projects on time.

Abu Deif revealed that the company's first residential project of 2025 will be located in Sheikh Zayed City, with additional details to be announced later this month. The second project, slated for launch in the second quarter of the year, will also be revealed soon.

Magued Raafat, Managing Director of AD Developments, highlighted the company's current project portfolio, which includes several significant developments. These include the A9 project in Sheikh Zayed City, a mixed-use development offering commercial, administrative, and medical spaces. Another key project is the MQR development in the West Somid area of 6th of October City, which also combines commercial, administrative, and medical facilities. Additionally, the AMED project focuses on providing commercial and medical spaces.

Raafat emphasized that AD Developments has successfully executed and delivered over 50 standalone residential projects in Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October cities, serving more than 1,000 clients.



