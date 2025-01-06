Nawy Acquires ROA To Launch Nawy Unlocked, Revolutionizing Property Monetization For Owners

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nawy, Egypt's leading proptech transforming buying, selling, and investment, has announced its of ROA, a company renowned for its innovative property management solutions. This strategic acquisition sets the stage for the launch of Nawy Unlocked, a groundbreaking service designed to help property owners effortlessly generate income from underutilized or unfinished properties.

Founded in January 2023, ROA quickly gained recognition for its visionary approach to property management and rental development. The company was established to tackle a major gap in the real estate market: the untapped potential of underutilized or unfinished properties. Many property owners face challenges in monetizing their assets due to a lack of time, expertise, or resources to manage them effectively.

ROA's success stemmed from its unique strategy, which focused on providing premium finishes and scalable construction solutions that added lasting value for property owners.

Nawy Unlocked builds on the success of Nawy's existing initiatives, such as Nawy Shares and Nawy Now, by offering a comprehensive solution that transforms underused properties into reliable income streams. The service integrates property refurbishment, high-quality finishing, and efficient rental management to optimize the value of real estate investments.

“We're excited to bring ROA's expertise together with Nawy's commitment to excellence to create a seamless, end-to-end solution for property owners,” said Mahmoud Abdel Maksoud, Managing Director of Nawy Unlocked.“With Nawy Unlocked, we are empowering property owners to unlock the full potential of their investments, with minimal effort.”

Nawy Unlocked offers a wide range of services, focusing on converting semi-finished, unfurnished, or core-and-shell units into fully finished, rental-ready spaces. By using standardized materials and trusted contractors, Nawy ensures top-tier results. Beyond refurbishment, the platform handles tenant sourcing, lease agreements, and ongoing property maintenance, making the process completely hassle-free for property owners.

A key feature of Nawy Unlocked is its financial assistance program, which covers up to 50% of the finishing costs. These costs are later recovered from rental income, providing a convenient and cost-effective way for property owners to monetize their real estate.

Nawy CEO Mostafa El-Beltagy commented:“Nawy Unlocked represents a significant leap forward in our mission to revolutionize the real estate industry. By integrating ROA's expertise into our platform, we're setting a new standard for property management and rental solutions in Egypt.”

With the launch of Nawy Unlocked, Nawy continues to lead the way in transforming real estate management and property investment, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of property owners across Egypt.



