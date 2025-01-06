Egypt's Foreign Minister Addresses Regional Issues With US, Somalia Counterparts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty held separate phone conversations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi over the weekend to discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

Abdelatty spoke with Blinken on January 4th, focusing on the situation in Gaza and the ongoing crisis in Syria. Abdelatty stressed the necessity of an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that concerted international and regional efforts were required to ensure the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid. He also condemned Israel's actions toward the Palestinian population, particularly the targeting of health infrastructure and hospitals, as a violation of international law and humanitarian principles.

Discussions concerning Syria centered on Egypt's support for the Syrian people and its view that the political transition process should be nationally driven, inclusive and free from external influence. Abdelatty stressed the objective was to promote security and stability and to safeguard the unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

Secretary Blinken expressed the United States' appreciation for Egypt's role in fostering regional stability and security.

The following day, January 5th, Abdelatty spoke with Somali Foreign Minister Fiqi. The call followed Fiqi's visit to Cairo on December 23, 2024. Discussions centered on strengthening bilateral relations. Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity within international law. He expressed that this would further Somalia's security and stability.

Abdelatty pledged Egypt's support for the Somali Federal Government's efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace throughout the country. This would, he said, contribute to stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region. He also affirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Somali national institutions and offered technical assistance to help them in fulfilling the aspirations of the Somali people.



