Madbouly Extends Christmas Greetings To Pope Tawadros II

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly visited St. Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbassia on Friday evening to extend Christmas greetings to Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark. The Governor of the Central of Egypt, Hassan Abdalla, also attended the visit.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Madbouly conveyed his congratulations to Pope Tawadros II and all Egyptian Coptic citizens on the occasion of Christmas.

“It is a great honour to be here at the Cathedral today, joining you in celebrating Christmas with our Coptic brothers and sisters,” Madbouly said, addressing the Pope.“We pray that this new year will be filled with prosperity and that God protects our dear homeland from all harm. May He also preserve the blessings of peace and stability in our great nation, Egypt, and grant Your Holiness continued health and success.”

Pope Tawadros II responded by thanking the Prime Minister for his visit and well wishes. He extended his own best wishes for the continued success and guidance of the government. The Pope expressed his appreciation for Madbouly's oversight of projects across different work sites, and cited,“the textile factories we saw are a beautiful thing”.

The Pope further prayed that God would bless all efforts undertaken for the benefit of Egyptian citizens and safeguard the country from harm, adding,“The blessing of peace and security in Egypt is significant.”

Attendees at the meeting also expressed their gratitude to the government for its efforts across numerous sectors, particularly in health and social services. They acknowledged the considerable challenges faced by the Egyptian state and its efforts to overcome them.



