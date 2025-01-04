CME On Pediatric Kidney Disorders Held At Children Hospital Bemina Srinagar

The

renowned international expert Prof. Emeritus Dr. Arvind Bagga, a leading researcher, writer, and scholar counted among the top 2% of scientists global delivered a insightful

lecture on Renal Tubular Acidosis and shared his huge personal expedience with audience. The event, held under the patronage of Principal and Dean, GMC Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan Shah, was a significant educational opportunity for students and faculty alike.

Prof. Dr. Arvind Bagga, former Head of Pediatrics and Pediatric Nephrology at AIIMS New Delhi, spoke on Renal Tubular Acidosis (RTA) in children-a chronic kidney disorders and diagnostic dilemma,

where children often experience failure of growth, excessive thirst,frequent ruination, bone disorders and stunted growth and delayed development. His lecture provided critical insights into the diagnosis and management of RTA, helping enhance awareness of this often overlooked condition.

The event brought together a diverse group of professionals from multiple institutions, including the Department of Pediatric Surgery, Adult Nephrology, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, and SKIMS Soura, in addition to experts from Pediatrics and Pediatric Subspecialties.

In his welcome address, Prof. Sheikh Mushtaq expressed gratitude for the presence of Prof. Bagga, emphasizing the privilege of having such a distinguished scientist and clinician share his knowledge in pediatric nephrology. Dr. M. Ashraf, Associate Professor and Head of Pediatric Nephrology, introduced Prof. Bagga, highlighting his vast contributions to the field of Pediatrics and Pediatric Nephrology and inspiring the students with his career achievements.

Dr Suhail Naik Assistant professor department of pediatrics appreciated the contributions of Prof. Arvind and said the lecture was an invaluable learning experience for all attendees, reaffirming the commitment of GMC Srinagar to fostering academic excellence in the field of pediatric medicine.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Abus Sami Bhat, acknowledging the significant impact of the session on the academic community and the opportunity to learn from one of the world's foremost experts in the field.

