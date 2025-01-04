ISIS-associated terror plan gets frustrated in Moscow

(MENAFN) Russia’s Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a planned attack in Moscow by members of ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State. The suspects, identified as individuals from Central Asia, were preparing to bomb a station in the Russian capital. The FSB said that the plot was uncovered when the group, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, began gathering intelligence on the target facility.

The had acquired a vehicle, loaded it with propane tanks, and were in the process of assembling an improvised explosive device. During a raid on their residence, FSB officers found firearms, ammunition, and bomb-making components. The suspects resisted arrest and were killed in a shootout with security forces.

The FSB also released video footage showing the operatives’ apartment, where the propane tanks and images of the suspects with an ISIS flag were found. This attempted attack follows a previous ISIS-K assault in March on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, which resulted in over 140 deaths and more than 550 injuries.

In the wake of the Crocus City Hall attack, the FSB suggested that Ukrainian intelligence had been involved, using ISIS-K operatives as proxies, though Kyiv has denied any involvement.



MENAFN04012025000045015687ID1109054311