HMPV Virus: How Dangerous Is It? How It May Affect High-Risk Groups? A Complete Guide

The buzz over HMPV, or Human metapneumovirus, mounted as India confirmed two cases of the virus at a Bengaluru hospital on Monday. Those infected were a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy. Concern over HMPV sparked globally as reports about an HMPV outbreak in China emerged this week. Later, a surge in HMPV cases was also reported in Malaysia. This has raised fears of a possible "health emergency".

But is the HMPV virus really that dangerous? What are its symptoms? When should one seek medical care? Who is at risk? Here's your guide to understanding HMPV or Human metapneumovirus.

What is the HMPV virus?

The human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is responsible for causing viral infections and respiratory illnesses like colds and coughs. It belongs to the Pneumoviridae, Metapneumovirus genus and is an enveloped single-stranded negative-sense RNA virus.

Why is HMPV in news?

A purported video from China raised a new health concern across the world. Reports on social media claimed that“hospitals in China are overwhelmed as outbreaks of 'influenza A' and 'human metapneumovirus' resemble the COVID-19 surge from three years ago.”

| HMPV: Suspected case detected in Gujarat after 2 confirmed cases from Bengaluru

Later, Chinese state media cited an official from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention as saying that infections with influenza flu, rhinovirus, human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and mycoplasma pneumonia are now the most common among hospital visits.

The media report noted that the positivity rate of respiratory syntactical virus among toddlers aged four and under is rising,“so is the rate of human metapneumovirus among children aged 14 and under.”

Is HMPV a new virus?

No. HMPV was first identified in 2001 by Dutch scholars. According to Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),“...studies have shown that it has existed for at least 60 years, being distributed all over the world as a common respiratory pathogen.”

| China's HMPV outbreak: Viral video shows crowded hospitals, patients on IV drips HMPV outbreak: Symptoms and signs of severity

Those infected with the HMPV virus could suffer from symptoms such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. According to the US CDC , clinical symptoms of HMPV infection may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia.

Common symptoms in adults may include Persistent cough, often accompanied by mucus production; nasal congestion or runny nose; mild or moderate fever; fatigue and body aches; and sore throat. Shortness of breath can be witnessed in severe cases.

Children are more likely to experience severe symptoms, which may include: Breathlessness, wheezing and persistent cough; high fever; poor feeding and dehydration in case of infants. Read more about symptoms here

HMPV virus: What are severe symptoms?

HMPV infection can cause severe bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children, and its symptoms are indistinguishable from those caused by human respiratory syncytial virus.

Complications associated with HMPV include: Pneumonia, Bronchiolitis, worsened respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bacterial pneumonia

HMPV virus: Who is at risk?

The HMPV virus poses a significant risk, particularly to vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.





Here's what high-risk groups infected with the HMPV virus may experience, as per the information provided by Max Healthcare:

Here's what high-risk groups infected with the HMPV virus may experience, as per the information provided by Max Healthcare:

Young children: Infants and toddlers are vulnerable to serious respiratory conditions, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Elderly: People aged 65 or above, as well as those with chronic health concerns such as asthma or COPD, are more likely to have complications.

Pregnant women: HMPV during pregnancy can result in respiratory issues, which may endanger both the mother's and the baby's health.

Immunocompromised Individuals: Those with weakened immune systems may be at a higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms due to medical conditions or treatments like chemotherapy.

HMPV viral infection: Is it a seasonal disease?

Yes. It is a seasonal disease that usually occur s in the winter and early spring, similar to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. In the US, HMPV circulates in distinct annual seasons. "HMPV circulation begins in winter and lasts until or through spring," the US CDC explained.

Meanwhile, China's CDC said HMPV can be detected throughout the year, but the detection rate is highest in winter and spring.

HMPV virus: Is it contagious? How does it spread?

HMPV is mainly transmitted through droplets or aerosols produced by coughing and sneezing . The HMPV virus can also be transmitted through a close contact with an infected person, and touching objects or surfaces that have the viruses on them then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

No. There's in vaccine yet to prevent one from catching HMPV infections. Neither, there is any specific antiviral therapy.

No. There's in vaccine yet to prevent one from catching HMPV infections. Neither, there is any specific antiviral therapy.

HMPV virus: How to prevent its spread?

One must maintain a regular lifestyle. "Wear a mask when going to crowded places. Also, frequent hand washing, ventilation, and scientific disinfection can effectively reduce the chance of HMPV infection," China's CDC explained.

Meanwhile, the US CDC recommended:

1. Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

2. Avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

4. Patients who have cold-like symptoms should

5. Cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

6. Avoid sharing their cups and eating utensils with others

7. Refrain from kissing others.

8. Stay at home when they are sick.

HMPV virus: How long does the infection last?

The symptoms of the disease typically appear three to 10 days after infection. However, the US CDC says that the estimated incubation period is three to six days, and the median duration of illness can vary depending upon severity but is similar to other respiratory infections caused by viruses.

HMPV virus: When to see a doctor, get tested

Healthcare professionals may not routinely consider or test for HMPV. Testing is recommended if you:

1. Experience severe respiratory symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or persistent fever

2. Belong to a high-risk group (e.g., young children, the elderly, pregnant women, or individuals with a weakened immune system)

3. You have been in contact with someone diagnosed with HMPV during an outbreak.

HMPV virus: Can it cause death? How dangerous is it?

Most HMPV cases are mild. But in susceptible individuals with underlying medical conditions, HMPV infection can lead to death, China's CDC stated.

HMPV virus: Is it common?

Yes. HMPV is common - most people get it before they turn 5, according to Cleveland Clinic. It cited researchers as saying that about 10% to 12% of respiratory illnesses in children are caused by HMPV.

Another research stated that HMPV is the "major etiological agent" responsible for about 5% to 10% of hospitalisations of children suffering from acute respiratory tract infections.

In China, HMPV ranked eighth among the eight viruses that cause acute respiratory infections, with a positive rate of 4.1 percent, which is far lower than the 28.5 percent rate of the influenza virus. This was according to the analysis done by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the monitoring data of respiratory infectious diseases from 2009 to 2019.

HMPV virus: Is it similar to cold, flu, and COVID-19?

HMPV infection is similar to RSV, as both can lead to severe conditions such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, particularly in children.

However, unlike RSV, HMPV also significantly impacts older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems, Max Healthcare explained.

Also, unlike the flu, there is currently no vaccine or targeted treatment for HMPV, making prevention important.

HMPV infection is also similar to COVID-19 in many ways. Read more about it here

Similar to RSV and the flu, HMPV typically increases during late winter and early spring.

Can HMPV virus cause an epidemic or pandemic?

HMPV infection can cause outbreaks. However, experts in India said there's no need to worry. 'How to recognise a pandemic? Read more about it here

Dr Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services, reassured the public that there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation.

He told news agency ANI, "We have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country, there is no such substantial increase in 2024 data." He further mentioned that during winter, there is an outbreak of respiratory infections and“our hospitals are fully prepared for that with the necessary supplies and beds.”