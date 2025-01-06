The Extremely Thin & Durable Foldable Flagship HUAWEI Mate X6 Arrives In UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With Enhanced Durability, Dual OLED Displays, and Advanced Cameras, the Mate X6 Raises the Bar for Foldable Smartphones.

Dubai, UAE, January, 2024 – The latest generation Mate series foldable, HUAWEI Mate X6, has hit the shelves in the United Arab Emirates. Bringing significant upgrades to display, camera, durability, user experience, and more, Huawei takes foldable innovation to new heights, forming a new benchmark in the With Enhanced Durability, Dual OLED Displays, and Advanced Cameras, the HUAWEI Mate X6 Raises the Bar for Foldable industry.

The HUAWEI Mate X6 is now available for purchase through Huawei's online store and select retailers in UAE at a price of AED 7199. It is available in three colours: Nebula Grey, Nebula Red, and Black.

The HUAWEI Mate X6 is designed with durability in mind. However, it's also incredibly sleek at just 9.85mm thick when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded, offering a large screen experience in a form factor small enough to slip into your pocket.

The phone's exterior screen is protected by 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass, making it 25 times more drop-resistant. The interior display is reinforced with a carbon fibre plate, boosting stiffness by 65%. Beneath that tough exterior lies an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, engineered for strength and durability, with a 37% increase in material resistance compared to previous models. The new advanced multi-dimensional hinge helps reduce the phone's thickness and is more durable than ever before.

The HUAWEI Mate X6 introduces the Ultra Chroma Camera, which uses an astonishing 1.50 million spectral channels to improve colour accuracy by 120%. This allows the cameras to capture true-to-life colours, whether it's the subtle hues of human skin or the vibrant shades of a sunset. Even in complex lighting scenarios, the camera produces images that are incredibly faithful to what human eyes see. The 50MP primary camera employs a ten-size adjustable physical aperture, from F1.0 to F4.0, offering a great deal of control over depth of field and light intake.

The HUAWEI Mate X6 offers an unmatched multitasking experience. You can run up to three apps simultaneously in the expanded view, seamlessly switching between them with a simple swipe.

Undoubtedly the most notable feature of the Mate X6 is its display. Both the 6.45-inch exterior and 7.93-inch internal screens are OLED panels, delivering exceptional colour accuracy and clarity. The HUAWEI X-TrueTM Display technology ensures high brightness and vibrant colours, whether you're viewing content outdoors or inside. These displays also feature adaptive refresh rates, from 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. This provides silky-smooth visuals during gaming or scrolling through social media, while also optimising energy consumption during more static activities like reading or browsing the web.

The design of the HUAWEI Mate X6 draws inspiration from the celestial elegance of star orbits. The Nebula Gray edition features a Micro-Nano 3D Topography finish crafted from Vagen Fiber. This advanced material, a fusion of aerospace-grade S-grade glass fibre and high-performance bulletproof vest material, strikes an unprecedented balance between lightweight strength and exceptional durability. It is also available in two ultra-thin soft-touch leather options: Nebula Red and Black.