EFI To Host India’S First Para-Dressage World Challenge In 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) will host the Para-Dressage World Challenge 2025 in October for the first time at the Modi Equestrian Academy in Meerut (North Zone) and Surge Stables in Bengaluru (South Zone) in October. With a vision to create India's first-ever representation at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, the EFI also organised the first-ever FEI-backed Para-Dressage at the Modi Equestrian Academy in Meerut from January 4-5.

The two-day workshop included a visual presentation, introducing participants to the discipline, followed by a demonstration event showcasing the skills and collaboration essential to para-dressage. Attendees were provided with an in-depth understanding of the discipline, covering its unique requirements, specialised equipment, and the characteristics of horses suited for para-equestrian events-such as suitable experience, calm temperament, and exceptional trainability to adapt to riders' unique needs.

To enhance the experience, the workshop featured specially trained para-dressage horses, allowing participants to gain firsthand insight.

Para-dressage holds immense significance as the only equestrian category included in the Paralympics, and the EFI aims to build a strong pathway for India to make its mark with talent identification and building experience by hosting multiple para-dressage events across the country.

EFI secretary-general Col. Jaiveer Singh, said, "This workshop was a critical step in advancing inclusivity within Indian equestrian sports, paving the way for India to not only compete but excel on the global stage. By establishing a structured, sustainable ecosystem for para-athletes, we envision regular Indian representation at international events, culminating in the Paralympics.

"With the introduction of para-dressage, we are unlocking a unique opportunity for athletes to make history and bring unparalleled pride to India. This initiative is not just about participation-it's about creating champions and elevating India's presence in the world of para-sports."

As para-dressage is officially included in the EFI disciplines effective 2025. The workshop is focused on preparing India for global para-dressage events, including the prestigious Para Dressage World Challenge 2025.

Representatives from 18 equestrian clubs across India participated in the workshop conducted by world-renowned para-dressage coach Clive Milkins. With over 30 years of experience and a track record of coaching Paralympians, including eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen, Milkins brought expertise and insights to the participating members, with a particular focus on showcasing and nurturing local Indian talent to raise awareness within the country.

While India achieved a record haul of 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics, the EFI aims to capitalise on the opportunity that para-dressage presents as the only equestrian event at the Paralympics and the second-largest globally after the Olympics.

Having been part of the Games since 1996, para-dressage offers a unique platform for creating history.