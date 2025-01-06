BPSC Exam Protest: Prashant Kishor Sent To Jail After He Refuses To Sign Bail Bond

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who was arrested on Monday, January 6, morning over BPSC exam protests, has been sent to jail after he refused to sign the bail bond. The Patna had registered a case against Prashant Kishor for holding the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan – a restricted site near Mahatma Gandhi statute. Prashant Kishor was 'forcibly' removed from Gandhi Maidan at 4 am today.

After his arrest, Prashant Kishor was granted bail on the condition that he would not participate in any future protests and a of ₹25,000 but the former strategist refused to sign it.

Prashant Kishor's lawyer, Shivanand Giri, said,“I produced the bail petition and after argument, he was granted bail with the condition that he will not indulge in any protests in future and a PR bond of ₹25,000. He did not agree to the condition. So the court said, it did not have the power to review the order and if he doesn't agree to the condition, he can approach higher courts.” Also Read | 'Can't go home to relieve': Prashant Kishor clarifies ' ₹2 crore' vanity van near BPSC paper leak protest site

Prashant Kishor had began his fast unto death on January 2 in support of the civil service aspirants who have been demanding the cancellation of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination held on December 13 last year, alleging paper leak. While BPSC ordered a retest, but only for a select group of candidates who had appeared in the December 13 exam.

Immediately after his arrest , the poll strategist-turned-politician was taken to Patna AIIMS for a medical check-up.“Initially, he did not allow officials to get his medical examination done at AIIMS. Finally, he agreed and his check-up was done at a medical facility near Fatuha,” the official added.

When Prashant Kishor was being taken out from AIIMS in an ambulance, his supporters tried to block the road outside the facility.“Mild force was used to disperse Kishor's supporters who gathered outside AIIMS and tried to disrupt traffic movement,” a senior police officer said.

(With agency inputs)