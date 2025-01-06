PM Inaugurates Charlapalli Railway Terminal In Hyderabad For Regional Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated the Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad and said this would accelerate regional development.

It is the fourth terminal station in Telangana after Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

The new terminal in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the eastern side of Hyderabad has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore.

The Prime Minister highlighted its potential to accelerate regional development by connecting to the Outer Ring Road.

“This station, connected to the Outer Ring Road, will significantly boost development in the region,” he stated.

PM Modi also highlighted the station's modern amenities including its platforms, lifts, escalators, solar-powered operations, saying,“This is a step forward in creating sustainable infrastructure.”

He stated that this new terminal will ease the pressure on existing stations in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda, making travel more convenient for the people.

This environment-friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Union Minister of State for Coal Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, South Central Railways (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and others participated in the inauguration ceremony held at the new terminal station.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated virtually and made requests to the Prime Minister to sanction the Regional Ring Rail for Hyderabad.

The Charlapalli terminal can handle an additional 15 pairs of trains with four extra high-level platforms.

The existing five platforms were also extended to accommodate full-length trains.

Another 10 lines are available, taking the total capacity to 19 lines.

The new facility features spacious concourse areas, illuminated facade, two spacious foot-over-bridges and lifts and escalators.

A 12-metre-wide foot-over-bridge connects all the platforms directly from the concourse while a six-metre-wide foot-over-bridge is for inter-platform movement.

The station building comprises of six booking counters, separate waiting halls for men and women, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor.

Additionally, the first floor houses a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities.

All nine platforms would have escalators and lifts that is total seven lifts and six escalators for facilitating passenger movement.

It will also have coach maintenance facilities for facilitating originating and terminating trains at the station.