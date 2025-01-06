Bengaluru Techie, Wife Poison Their 2 Kids, Hang Themselves In Murder-Suicide Pact

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a suspected murder-suicide pact, a techie and his wife allegedly killed their two children before committing at their rented residence in Bengaluru of Karnataka. The incident likely happened on Sunday night and their bodies were found on Monday morning.

The are investigating for a murder-suicide pact between the Bengaluru techie husband and his wife. The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Anup Kumar, his wife 35-year-old Rakhi, and their two kids, 5-year-old daughter Anupriya, and 2-year-old son Priyansh.

According to an NDTV report, the house help arrived at their rented apartment on Monday morning but despite repeated doorbell rings, the couple did not open the door. The help then approached the neighbours who called the police. The cops broke into the flat and recovered the dead bodies of the kids and the couple.

The couple originally haild from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The Bengaluru techie was working as a software consultant with a private firm in the city.

