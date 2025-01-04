Sanjay Dutt Honoured To Have Bageshwar Baba Visit His Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with Sri Dhiren Shashtri Bageshwar Dham as the godman visited the star's home. The said that the two are like family.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing alongside the godman,who is the peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, a religious Hindu site in Madhya Pradesh, India.

“It was an honour and blessing to have Sri Dhiren Shashtriji Bageshwar Dham to visit my house and bless us all, Guruji and me are like family like brothers, Jai Bhole Nath,” Sanjay captioned the post.

Last year, Sanjay went to Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho to join the Hindu unity padyatra led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

The padyatra was for Sanatan Hindu unity, traveling from Chhatarpur Bageshwar Dham to Orchha, the city of Ramraja Sarkar. Along with Sanjay, The Great Khali have also joined the yatra.

Sanjay was last seen in“Double iSmart” a Telugu-language science fiction action film directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is the spiritual sequel to iSmart Shankar. The film stars Ram Pothineni, alongside Ali, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde and Bani J.

He will next be seen in KD – The Devil, a Kannada-language action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

In Bollywood, Sanjay will next be seen in“Welcome To The Jungle”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty and Disha Patani among many others. The film is the third installment of the“Welcome” franchise, which first came out in 2007.

“Welcome” was directed by Anees Bazmee. It stars Feroz Khan (in his final screen appearance) Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat was loosely inspired by the 1999 comedy Mickey Blue Eyes.