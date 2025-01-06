Cold, starvation in Gaza amid ongoing conflict rising civilian death toll

(MENAFN) The Health said on Monday that a new Palestinian newborn baby had frozen to death in Gaza, bringing the number of fatalities from the cold weather to eight in Israel's genocidal attack on the enclave.



According to a ministry statement, the severe winter cold in the area killed 35-day-old Yousef Ahmad Kalloub.



Since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed over 45,800 people—mostly women and children—and wounded approximately 109,000 more, Palestinian civilians have been subjected to a bloody Israeli conflict.



The whole population of the enclave is in danger of starvation as a result of Tel Aviv's oppressive siege.



The situation for the defenseless civilians has gotten worse due to a cold spell and heavy rains, and they are now fighting to survive in their dilapidated tents in displacement camps.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were both wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



