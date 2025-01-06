UN human rights head alerts of Gaza’s humanitarian disaster

(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk delivered a chilling account of the ongoing war in Gaza during a Security Council meeting on the Middle East crisis, calling it a “human rights catastrophe.”



Türk condemned the devastating impact of Israeli military operations on civilians and critical infrastructure, particularly healthcare facilities, pointing to the immense toll of the conflict.



“Israel’s means and methods of warfare have killed tens of thousands of people, caused massive displacement, and devastated the region,” Türk stated, raising significant concerns about adherence to international law.



A report from his office, covering October 2023 to June 2024, highlighted alarming patterns of attacks on hospitals. These included Israeli airstrikes, ground troop raids, forced evacuations of patients and staff, and, in some instances, detentions. The damage to healthcare facilities has worsened the already dire humanitarian crisis.



The destruction of Kamal Adwan hospital, the last operating medical facility in North Gaza, epitomized the severity of the situation. “Some staff and patients were forcibly removed from the hospital, while others, including the general director, were detained, with numerous reports of torture and mistreatment,” Türk said. He expressed deep concern about the near-total depopulation of North Gaza.

