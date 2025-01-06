Israeli army warns troops of potential arrest abroad amid war crimes probes

(MENAFN) After one of its fled Brazil while being probed for potential war crimes in Gaza, the Israeli informed its members traveling overseas that they run the danger of being arrested, according to Brazilian on Sunday.



According to Israel's newspaper Haaretz, it was in reaction to human rights groups monitoring and bringing action against them for their involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave.



According to the story, the army's warning was specifically intended at reservists because active-duty personnel are not permitted to travel overseas without prior authorization.



In an effort to thwart investigations that would result in arrests, it also mentioned that Israel communicates with nations where grievances have been lodged against its soldiers.



A soldier suspected of war crimes in Gaza has left Brazil, where authorities are demanding an investigation into his acts, according to Israeli media earlier.



According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), the action is in response to a complaint made by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a Belgian group that supports justice for Palestinian victims.



