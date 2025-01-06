Reports suggest Canadian premier Justin Trudeau may quit soon

(MENAFN) Canadian premier Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation in the coming days, according to multiple reports.



Sources told Reuters and Canada’s Globe and Mail that the 53-year-old leader could reveal as early as today that he plans to step down as head of the ruling Liberal Party.



While no final decision has been made, Reuters reports that an announcement is anticipated before an emergency meeting of Liberal politicians on Wednesday.



It is still unclear whether Trudeau will leave office immediately or remain as prime until a new Liberal leader is chosen.



Trudeau has led the party since 2013 and has served as prime minister since 2015. Recently, he has faced growing calls for resignation from his MPs amid poor opinion poll results. Additionally, he has come under increased pressure following the resignation of his finance minister in December due to a policy disagreement.



Unlike in the UK, there is no formal mechanism for Trudeau’s party to remove him if he chooses to stay.

