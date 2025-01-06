Britain achieves record clean electricity production

(MENAFN) A recent study revealed that Britain produced its cleanest electricity on record in 2024, with fossil output at an all-time low and reaching a historic high.



According to the analysis from climate and energy platform Carbon Brief, oil, gas, and combined generated 29 percent of the UK’s electricity, while renewable sources, including wind and solar power, accounted for 45 percent.



In October, Britain shut down its last coal-fired power station, becoming the first G7 nation to eliminate coal from its electricity generation.



Following this, the Labour government announced plans in November to ban the opening of new coal mines.



Carbon Brief also reported that nuclear energy contributed 13 percent of the country’s electricity in 2024.



Additionally, 11 percent of the UK’s electricity was imported.



Gas-fired power plants remained the largest source of electricity in the UK last year. However, Carbon Brief predicted that wind power would likely surpass gas in electricity generation in 2025.

