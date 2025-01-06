Norway’s electric car sales reach 89 percent in 2024, nearing 2025 goal

(MENAFN) A report released Thursday revealed that electric cars made up 89 percent of all new cars sold in Norway last year, bringing the country closer to its goal of becoming fully electric by 2025.



"We need only 10 percent more to reach the objective for 2025," stated the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) in its announcement.



Out of 128,691 new car registrations, 114,400 were electric, marking the highest share among major national car markets, up from 82 percent in 2023.



Although Norway is a significant producer of oil and gas, the country is aiming for all new cars sold to be "zero emission" starting in 2025, a target set 10 years ahead of the European Union's goal, despite Norway not being a member of the EU.



In 2012, electric cars made up just 2.8 percent of car sales, but their popularity has surged due to various incentives.



Electric vehicles have been exempt from many taxes, making them competitive with traditional combustion engine cars, and have also benefited from toll exemptions, free parking in public spaces, and access to public transport lanes.



Although some tax benefits and incentives have been scaled back over the years, electric cars are now a common sight on Norwegian roads.

MENAFN06012025000045016755ID1109057869