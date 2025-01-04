PM To Open Grameen Bharat Mahotsav

The theme of the programme is“Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047”, the statement said.

Through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, the exercise aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies and foster innovation within rural communities.



Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on the northeast, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices, the statement said.

A significant focus of the event will be on empowering rural women through entrepreneurship, bringing together government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders from diverse sectors to build a roadmap for collaborative and collective rural transformation, encouraging discussions around leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance rural livelihoods.

It will also showcase India's rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions, the statement said.

