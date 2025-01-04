PM To Open Grameen Bharat Mahotsav
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate here on Saturday the“Grameen Bharat Mahotsav”, a six-day programme that seeks to celebrate rural India's entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage, according to an official statement.
The theme of the programme is“Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047”, the statement said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, the exercise aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies and foster innovation within rural communities.
ADVERTISEMENT
Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on the northeast, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices, the statement said.
A significant focus of the event will be on empowering rural women through entrepreneurship, bringing together government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders from diverse sectors to build a roadmap for collaborative and collective rural transformation, encouraging discussions around leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance rural livelihoods.
Read Also
Hope PM Doesn't Succumb To Pressure, Sends Chadar To Ajmer Dargah: Omar Abdullah
Record Govt Jobs Provided In One And A Half Years: PM Modi
It will also showcase India's rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions, the statement said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04012025000215011059ID1109053952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.