Zelensky Congratulates US Congress On Start Of Legislative Session And Johnson On His Election As Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the 119th convocation of the US on the start of the session and Mike Johnson on his election as speaker.

The head of state wrote about this on the X , Ukrinform reports.

“Congratulations to the 119th convocation of the U.S. Congress on the start of the first legislative session, as well as to Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” the statement reads.

According to the President, bicameral and bipartisan support from the U.S. Congress allowed Ukraine to save thousands of lives and prevent the capture of many cities by Russian occupiers.

“Together with all the friends of freedom in Congress, we have shown that the courage of the Ukrainian people combined with American leadership can effectively deter Russian aggression. It is crucial for global stability that Congress continues to remain steadfast, and that both parties and all congressmen who truly value freedom unite to defend human and democratic values,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

According to him, future decisions of the House of Representatives can play an important role in achieving real and lasting peace.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Congress and the American people for their continued support and wished success to the newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson.

As reported by Ukrinform, after lengthy bipartisan negotiations, the House of Representatives re-elected Mike Johnson as Speaker of the new convocation of Congress.

Photo: OP