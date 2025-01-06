Israeli soldier to arrest in Brazil over his war crimes in Gaza

(MENAFN) A previous Israeli troop on holiday in Brazil went back to the nation suddenly following a charge was brought against him there pretext he was guilty for war crimes while fighting in Gaza.



The charge is the most recent in a number of cases brought by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) that has followed the actions of many Israeli fighting in Gaza.



Previous week, a Brazilian judge commanded to investigate the troop, according to the complaint brought by the HRF, charging him of “participating in massive demolitions of civilian homes in Gaza during a systematic campaign of destruction.”



The lawyer who brought the charge in accordance of the foundation, Maira Pinheiro, was noted in Brazilian news as stating that as Brazil is a signatory to the Rome Statute, it is forced to guarantee that the charges provided for in the law (war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide) are investigated and punished.



