Israeli soldier to arrest in Brazil over his war crimes in Gaza
(MENAFN) A previous Israeli troop on holiday in Brazil went back to the nation suddenly following a charge was brought against him there pretext he was guilty for war crimes while fighting in Gaza.
The charge is the most recent in a number of legal cases brought by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) that has followed the actions of many Israeli troops fighting in Gaza.
Previous week, a Brazilian judge commanded Police to investigate the troop, according to the complaint brought by the HRF, charging him of “participating in massive demolitions of civilian homes in Gaza during a systematic campaign of destruction.”
The lawyer who brought the charge in accordance of the foundation, Maira Pinheiro, was noted in Brazilian news as stating that as Brazil is a signatory to the Rome Statute, it is forced to guarantee that the charges provided for in the law (war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide) are investigated and punished.
