Alexander Lukashenko apologizes to Zelensky for allowing Russia to attack form Belarus lands

(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelensky stated that in the first days of the conflict, Alexander Lukashenko apologized to him for the reality that the attack of Russian military had started from the lands of Belarus.



The Chief of State declared this in a meeting with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrinform reads.



“I spoke with Lukashenko on the phone in the first days of the war, and he apologized. He said that 'it was not me, was launching missiles from my territory.' These are his words, conditionally, I have witnesses. “I apologize,” he stated.



In replay to the apology, the Leader of Ukraine declared that Lukashenko was a killer such as Putin.



“I told him that you are the same murderer, and he told me: “Understand, you can't fight with Russians,” Zelensky announced.



He also reminded that in the communication, Lukashenko offered to “strike at the oil refinery” in replay.



“I still remember what he said to me: “Hit the oil refinery, you know how much it means to me.” The Mozyr refinery, I think. And I said to him: 'What are you talking about?” the chief of the Ukrainian state announced.



