Ukrainian grain trader uses OnlyFans to move untaxed income

(MENAFN) Prominent Ukrainian grain merchant Roman Tereschenko faces allegations of channeling over USD3 million in untaxed earnings abroad through the OnlyFans platform, as reported by the Tsensorwebsite.



In late December, a court in Odessa, a key Black Sea port, approved prosecutors’ requests to confiscate assets linked to Tereschenko’s companies. The seized items included hard drives and printed records, forming part of a broader fraud inquiry, according to an article published on Monday.



Court documents referenced by the outlet reveal that Ukraine’s State Financial Monitoring Service had received approximately 190 alerts from international agencies about suspicious financial activities, many of which reportedly involved Tereschenko.



As the founder of Trans Trade Holding, a firm managing enterprises focused on grain and oil seed exports, Tereschenko allegedly registered as a model on OnlyFans, a platform commonly associated with adult content.



Subsequently, more than USD3 million was transferred into a Paxum Inc. account set up by Tereschenko. This amount reportedly included USD1.02 million sent by Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans.

MENAFN06012025000045016755ID1109057550