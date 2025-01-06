Russia to revenge after claiming it shoot down eight US-made long-range missiles

(MENAFN) Russia has promised revenge following claiming to have intercepted eight US-made ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine on early Saturday.



Moscow thinks the launching such missiles, which have a range of about 300 kilometers (186 miles), as a main intensification.



The nation’s air defenses intercepted the eight ballistic missiles alongside 72 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia’s of Defense stated. It also said that “these actions by the Kyiv regime, which is supported by Western curators, will be met with retaliation.”



The statement announced many drones were shoot down in the Leningrad area in the north-west and one in Kursk, where Ukraine started a surprise assault late last summer.



The recent US Leader Joe Biden accepted Kyiv’s use of ATACMS in November – stating in part it was in replay to Russia increasing the war by deploying North Korean army.



Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has threatened to replay to Ukrainian airstrikes using ATACMS with Russia’s curent nuclear-capable ballistic missile “Oreshnik.”



