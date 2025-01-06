After Meeting Top Industrialists, Assam CM To Hold Roadshow In Mumbai Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to attend a roadshow in Mumbai on Monday to attract potential investors for the upcoming and infrastructure summit -- 'Advantage Assam'.

CM Sarma has been in Mumbai for the last three days and held meetings with top industrialists regarding investment in the state. He said the has been working towards making Assam a favourable destination for investors.

The CM met Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Group on Sunday, and said,“It was an absolute pleasure to meet Shri Noel Tata, the Chairman of @tatatrusts. We talked about synergising our efforts to improve the ease of living of our people and augmenting the Trust's phenomenal intervention in Assam's healthcare and education sectors, particularly in cancer care. I have also invited him to attend #AdvantageAssam2.”

Moreover, CM Sarma also held discussions with the Director of the Adani Group, Jeet Adani, and the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Gopal Mahindra in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister mentioned on his X handle,“It was such a delight to meet Shri @anandmahindra. His passion for an industrialised India and intellectual prowess is admirable. I have invited him to partner with the Assam Government in our quest for industrial growth.”

“Today during my meeting with Shri Jeet Adani, Director of @AdaniOnline, the group expressed their keen interest to explore opportunities in the infrastructure, power and defence sectors in Assam,” CM Sarma said, adding that the Adani Group has many plans for industry expansion in Assam.

“I am happy to see our State feature prominently in the Group's expansion plan,” he added.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event Advantage Assam which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

CM Sarma said,“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

He said,“Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.