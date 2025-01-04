US President-Elect Donald Trump May Face Charge Days Before His Return To White House
A judge has set US President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in
his hush-money case for January 10 – a little over a week before he
is due to return to the White House – but indicated he would not be
jailed.
Azernews reports via Scotsman that the
development nevertheless leaves trump on course to be the first
president to take office convicted of felony crimes.
Judge Juan M Merchan, who presided over Trump's trial, signalled
in a written decision that he would sentence the former and future
president to what is known as a conditional discharge, in which a
case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids re-arrest.
