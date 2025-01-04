عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US President-Elect Donald Trump May Face Charge Days Before His Return To White House

US President-Elect Donald Trump May Face Charge Days Before His Return To White House


1/4/2025 12:13:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A judge has set US President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 – a little over a week before he is due to return to the White House – but indicated he would not be jailed.

Azernews reports via Scotsman that the development nevertheless leaves trump on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.

Judge Juan M Merchan, who presided over Trump's trial, signalled in a written decision that he would sentence the former and future president to what is known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids re-arrest.

MENAFN04012025000195011045ID1109053904


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search