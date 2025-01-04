US President-Elect Donald Trump May Face Charge Days Before His Return To White House

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A judge has set US President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 – a little over a week before he is due to return to the White House – but indicated he would not be jailed.

Azernews reports via Scotsman that the development nevertheless leaves on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.

Judge Juan M Merchan, who presided over Trump's trial, signalled in a written decision that he would sentence the former and future president to what is known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids re-arrest.