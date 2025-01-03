Vietnam Ramps Up Coal Imports As It Struggles To Transition To Renewable Energy
Date
1/3/2025 11:05:49 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Recent reports have revealed that Vietnam is
ramping up coal imports
despite its abundant renewable energy resources as well as its commitment to ditching fossil fuels. Vietnam currently
generates more solar energy
than any other country in Southeast Asia and has some of the most progressive renewable energy policies and goals in the region.
However, forecasts from the International Energy Agency show that Vietnam was one of the top 5 coal importers in 2024 after its imports surpassed Taiwan's. Like many other countries that are trying to make renewables their dominant source of energy, Vietnam is struggling to develop its energy grid at an...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCQB: RFLXF) are available in the company's newsroom at
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
Disclaimer
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN03012025000224011066ID1109053774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.