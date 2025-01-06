IIM Visakhapatnam Launches Advanced Management Programs For MSME Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Jan 6 (KNN) In a significant boost to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, IIM Visakhapatnam, through its startup incubation centre, IIMV FIELD, has introduced three new residential advanced management development programs (AMDPs).

These programs aim to enhance entrepreneurship and skill development for MSME leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. Fully funded by the Union of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, this initiative underscores the government's commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem.

The first program, AMDP Founders' Launchpad: Growth and Acceleration Strategies, will run from January 17 to 22. This six-day course is designed for 25 participants and covers essential topics such as operations management, finance, and entrepreneurship development.

It provides foundational knowledge and strategies to help MSME founders streamline their operations and scale their ventures effectively.

The second program, AMDP Policy Leadership for MSME Growth, is scheduled from February 24 to March 1. This program focuses on equipping 25 MSME leaders with expertise in digital transformation, analytics, and strategic management.

Its primary goal is to enhance participants' market access capabilities and enable them to adapt to the dynamic business environment.

The third program, AESDP Navigating the MSME Journey: Vision to Venture Building, will take place from March 3 to 7. This five-day initiative is specifically crafted for aspiring entrepreneurs, offering a comprehensive understanding of the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to execution.

Participants will gain insights into building and sustaining successful ventures by translating their visions into actionable strategies.

Director of IIM Visakhapatnam emphasised the importance of these programs, stating,“These programs reflect our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable growth in the MSME sector, which is the backbone of the Indian economy.”

All three programs will be hosted at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus, providing participants with a collaborative learning environment.

With practical insights and networking opportunities, these initiatives are set to empower the MSME ecosystem and position IIM Visakhapatnam as a leader in entrepreneurial education and development.

(KNN Bureau)



