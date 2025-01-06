Turkey reaffirms commitment to Syria's stability, Palestinian cause

(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan, the Turkish foreign minister, underlined Sunday Turkey's longstanding commitment to stabilizing Syria and aiding in its recovery.



In his speech at the 8th Provincial of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Fidan described Turkey's strategic approach to Syria as a methodical procedure meant to bring about peace and stability.



“For years, we have crafted a strategy to weave peace and stability into its fabric. Standing with the rightful and the oppressed in Syria is a great honor for us,” he stated.



A thriving Syria would allow millions of displaced Syrians to return home and benefit the entire region, including Turkey, he said, urging the international community to relax sanctions on post-Bashar Assad Syria and help rebuild the nation's infrastructure.



Regarding the Palestinian issue, Fidan reiterated Turkey's steadfast commitment to promoting justice and peace for the Palestinian people.



He highlighted the recent humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating: “It is impossible for us as a state, nation, and movement to retreat from the cause of Palestine and Jerusalem.”



