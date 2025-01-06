CSIR Unveils Indigenous Paracetamol Development Technology: Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 6 (KNN) In a significant development towards self-reliance, Union Jitendra Singh announced the indigenous development of paracetamol by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) during the 40th Foundation Day celebrations of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).



The breakthrough will be implemented by Karnataka-based Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd, marking a crucial step in reducing India's dependence on imported pharmaceutical ingredients for this widely used pain reliever and fever reducer.

The announcement comes as part of India's broader push towards self-sufficiency under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. Currently, India relies on various countries for importing key raw materials used in paracetamol production.



This indigenous development is expected to significantly reduce this dependency while ensuring more affordable domestic production of the essential medication.

During the ceremony, Dr. Singh highlighted DSIR's decade-long journey and its vital role in fostering collaboration between industry partners and research institutions.



He emphasised the organisation's commitment to scaling up innovation and technological growth, while also acknowledging CSIR's historical contribution to India's scientific and industrial progress through research.

The foundation day celebrations also witnessed the transfer of 16 new technologies, including nine from CSIR-CSIO Chennai and six from CSIR-CEERI, Pilani, to MSME units registered under LAGHU UDYOG BHARATI.



This transfer is part of the ongoing "100 days 100 technology program." LAGHU UDYOG BHARATI, established in 1994, represents over 60,000 registered MSMEs across India. With today's additions, the total number of CSIR technologies transferred under this campaign has reached 73.

The technology transfers encompass various sectors, with CSIO focusing on IoT-enabled scientific and industrial instruments, while CEERI's contributions target healthcare and societal applications.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between CSIO and ELCIA, Bengaluru, to collaborate on sensor development.



Dr. Singh attributed India's recent technological advancements to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting that post-2014, increased collaboration between government and private sectors has led to significant achievements, particularly evident in the space sector where startups are now launching satellites from Sriharikota.

(KNN Bureau)