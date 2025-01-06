Who Won Golden Globes For 2025? See The Full Winners List On Newsroom Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
“Emilia Pérez” earned
10 nominations, the most of any movie, in categories ranging from acting, directing, writing and music. Its stars,
Selena Gomez
and Zoe Saldaña (pictured below) earned acting nods. It won for best musical or comedy and best original song. Saldaña also took home the golden globe for best actress in a musical or comedy.
Below is the full list of winners and nominees:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldaña,“Emilia Pérez” - Winner (pictured below)
Ariana Grande,“Wicked”
Selena Gomez,“Emilia Pérez”
Felicity Jones,“The Brutalist”
Margaret Qualley,“The Substance”
Isabella Rossellini,“Conclave”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart,“Hacks” - Winner
Kristen Bell,“Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson,“Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri,“The Bear”
Selena Gomez,“Only Murders in the Building”
Kathryn Hahn,“Agatha All Along”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin,“A Real Pain” - Winner
Yura Borisov,“Anora”
Edward Norton,“A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce,“The Brutalist”
Jeremy Strong,“The Apprentice”
Denzel Washington,“Gladiator II”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada,“Shōgun” - Winner
Donald Glover,“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
Jake Gyllenhaal,“Presumed Innocent”
Gary Oldman,“Slow Horses”
Eddie Redmayne,“The Day of the Jackal”
Billy Bob Thornton,“Landman”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
Jessica Gunning,“Baby Reindeer” - Winner
Liza Colon-Zayas,“The Bear”
Hannah Einbinder,“Hacks”
Dakota Fanning,“Ripley”
Allison Janney,“The Diplomat”
Kali Reis,“True Detective: Night Country”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
Tadanobu Asano,“Shōgun” - Winner
Javier Bardem,“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Harrison Ford,“Shrinking”
Jack Lowden,“Slow Horses”
Diego Luna,“La Maquina”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach,“The Bear”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White,“The Bear” - Winner
Adam Brody,“Nobody Wants This”
Ted Danson,“A Man on the Inside”
Steve Martin,“Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short,“Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel,“Shrinking”
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Peter Straughan,“Conclave” - Winner
Jacques Audiard,“Emilia Pérez”
Sean Baker,“Anora”
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold,“The Brutalist”
Jesse Eisenberg,“A Real Pain”
Coralie Fargeat,“The Substance”
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ali Wong,“Single Lady” - Winner
Jamie Foxx,“What Had Happened Was”
Nikki Glaser,“Someday You'll Die”
Seth Meyers,“Dad Man Walking”
Adam Sandler,“Love You”
Ramy Youssef,“More Feelings”
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
“Emilia Pérez” - Winner
“All We Imagine as Light”
“The Girl with the Needle”
“I'm Still Here”
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
“Vermiglio”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell,“The Penguin” - Winner
Richard Gadd,“Baby Reindeer”
Kevin Kline,“Disclaimer”
Cooper Koch,“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Ewan McGregor,“A Gentleman in Moscow”
Andrew Scott,“Ripley”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster,“True Detective: Night Country” - Winner
Cate Blanchett,“Disclaimer”
Cristin Milioti,“The Penguin”
Sofia Vergara,“Griselda”
Naomi Watts,“Feud: Capote vs. The swans”
Kate Winslet,“The Regime”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Demi Moore,“The Substance” - Winner
Amy Adams,“Nightbitch”
Cynthia Erivo,“Wicked”
Karla Sofía Gascón,“Emilia Pérez”
Zendaya,“Challengers”
Mikey Madison,“Anora”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan,“A Different Man” - Winner
Jesse Eisenberg,“A Real Pain”
Hugh Grant,“Heretic”
Gabriel LaBelle,“Saturday Night”
Jesse Plemons,“Kinds of Kindness”
Glen Powell,“Hit Man”
Best Motion Picture - Animated
“Flow” - Winner
“Inside Out 2”
“Memoir of a Snail”
“Moana 2”
“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
“The Wild Robot”
Best Director - Motion Picture
Brady Corbet,“The Brutalist” - Winner
Jacques Audiard,“Emilia Pérez”
Sean Baker,“Anora”
Edward Berger,“Conclave”
Coralie Fargeat,“The Substance”
Payal Kapadia,“All We Imagine as Light”
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross,“Challengers” - Winner
Volker Bertelmann,“Conclave”
Daniel Blumberg,“The Brutalist”
Kris Bowers,“The Wild Robot”
Clément Ducol, Camille,“Emilia Pérez”
Hans Zimmer,“Dune: Part Two”
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
“El Mal,” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard (from“Emilia Pérez”) - Winner
“Beautiful That Way,” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt (from“The Last Showgirl”)
“Compress/Repress,” by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino (from“Challengers”)
“Forbidden Road,” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek (“Better Man”)
“Kiss The Sky,” by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi (from“The Wild Robot”)
“Mi Camino,” by Clément Ducol and Camille (from“Emilia Pérez”)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
“Wicked” - Winner
“Alien: Romulus”
“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
“Deadpool & Wolverine”
“Gladiator II”
“Inside Out 2”
“Twisters”
“The Wild Robot”
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Baby Reindeer” - Winner
“Disclaimer”
“Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story”
“The Penguin”
“Ripley”
“True Detective: Night Country”
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
“Hacks” - Winner
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“The Gentlemen”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Anna Sawai,“Shōgun” - Winner
Kathy Bates,“Matlock”
Emma D'Arcy,“House of the Dragon”
Maya Erskine,“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Keira Knightley,“Black Doves”
Keri Russell,“The Diplomat”
Best Television Series - Drama
“Shōgun” - Winner
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
“The Diplomat”
“Squid Game”
“Slow Horses”
“The Day of the Jackal”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Fernanda Torres,“I'm Still Here” - Winner
Pamela Anderson,“The Last Showgirl”
Angelina Jolie,“Maria”
Nicole Kidman,“Babygirl”
Tilda Swinton,“The Room Next Door”
Kate Winslet,“Lee”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Adrien Brody,“The Brutalist” - Winner
Timothée Chalamet,“A Complete Unknown”
Daniel Craig,“Queer”
Colman Domingo,“Sing Sing”
Ralph Fiennes,“Conclave”
Sebastian Stan,“The Apprentice”
Best Motion Picture - Drama
“The Brutalist” - Winner
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Nickel Boys”
“September 5”
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
“Emilia Pérez” - Winner
“Anora”
“Challengers”
“A Real Pain”
“The Substance”
“Wicked”

