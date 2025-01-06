Iran carries out anti-terrorism military drills

(MENAFN) Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, the deputy coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, has announced that Iran will carry out anti-terrorism military exercises throughout its airspace, land, and waters for the next two months.



"These drills will follow a planned schedule, beginning today and continuing for the next two months," Shadmani said on Sunday.



He elaborated that "elite forces will take part in the exercises, and the command network will undergo testing."



General Shadmani highlighted the use of advanced equipment and techniques, stating, "All these drills will incorporate cutting-edge technologies and strategies, aimed at ensuring and improving the readiness of the armed forces as part of our annual plan."



He outlined the participation of various units, stating, "Ground forces from the Army in the east and west, IRGC units in the west, southwest, and south, and tens of thousands of Basij volunteers in provincial defense units will join these anti-terrorism drills across multiple provinces."



These exercises coincide with the start of the "19th Great Prophet Exercise" by the IRGC Ground Forces, which began on Saturday.

