Big B On Returning From Holiday: Joy Of Solitude Now Converts To Joys Of Work

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has returned from his New Year holiday, is now back on work mode as he said his joy of solitude has now converted to the joys routine.

The megastar took to his blog, where he wrote:“And so we leave this morn(ing) to our home destination .. and the joy of solitude now converts to the joys of work and routine blessings ..routines become a legacy of the aged.”

“The place the thing the instrument the seat the prop the utensil .. the many where placed, be it remain on the designated place .. and within reach ... age has its idiosyncrasies .. yes indeed ..age .. is aged .. but in the gratitude for all.”

On January 3, the thespian remembered the great personalities the nation lost in 2024

including entrepreneur Ratan Tata, tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

He posted a tribute in the form of a cartoon by artist Satish Acharya, which honoured the lives of these four legends.

"The picture says it all," he wrote as the caption.

The caption of the post read:“A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, and a Hindu passed away in 2024, and the entire nation mourned them, remembering them only as Indians.”

It was on December 26, when former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away in Delhi at the age of 92, following complications from age-related illness. Just hours before his death, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi when his health began to decline.

On December 23, renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease.

Indian business magnate Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86. Another significant loss was that of Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned tabla maestro, who passed away at the age of 73.

On the acting front, the cine icon was recently seen in the project“Vettaiyan,” where he shared the screen with superstar Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.