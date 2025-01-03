5Th Test: Blow For India As Bumrah Leaves Stadium To Undergo Scans

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) India have been dealt with a massive blow on day two of the ongoing fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test as captain Jasprit Bumrah was seen leaving the Sydney Ground to undergo scans in a hospital.

Broadcasters Fox Sports and Seven showed visuals of Bumrah leaving India's dressing room and then leaving the ground in a car. Bumrah was seen wearing a team tracksuit, with the team doctor and integrity manager Anshuman Upadhyay accompanying him.

Bumrah bowled just one over, where his pace was down, and left the field after a brief discussion with Virat Kohli during the second session on day two's play. It is not yet known the kind of injury Bumrah will have scans on, through he did have discomfort in groin region during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Bumrah has figures of 2-33 from 10 overs in Australia's innings. He struck a huge blow by dismissing Usman Khawaja on the final ball of day one and then had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind early on day two's play. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the series with 32 scalps.

Bumrah also surpassed Bishen Singh Bedi's tally of 31 scalps to become India's highest wicket-taker in a Test series in Australia. As of now, an official word is being awaited on the nature of Bumrah's injury from the Indian team. In the meantime, Kohli has taken over the captaincy for India, with Rohit Sharma revealing he stood himself down from the Sydney Test due to his poor run of form.