Souq Al Yezwa To Revive, Promote Craftsmanship Industry In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Along other initiatives being led by various entities, the newly-inaugurated Souq Al Yezwa will revive and promote the craftsmanship in Qatar.

“Souq Al Yezwa, located next to Al Ruwais – Qatar's Northern gateway to trade – represents a strategic initiative to revive and promote the craftsmanship industry in Qatar.

“The provides an ideal for artisans to showcase their products and highlight their skills,” Mwani Qatar has said.

“Souq Al Yezwa has been established on a 930sqm space. It aims to support traditional handicrafts and offers sustainable platform for promoting a wide range of locally produced goods,” the Mwani said in a post on X.

Qatar government has launched many initiatives and organised exhibitions to promote locally produced handicrafts. The Cultural Village - Katara also organises exhibitions and workshops to promote the industry.

In November 2022, the Ministry of Social Development and Family had also launched the“From the Homeland” initiative, at Wadi Musheireb Railway and M7 building in the heart of the Musheireb area.

The ministry's initiative, which emerged from the home, aims to provide a diversified production to establish a culture of sustainability, transform individuals from consumption to production as well as develop a system of productive families within the State of Qatar, enhancing the efficiency of families, raising their productivity, and developing their skills.

This also comes by providing integrated services starting from the process of producing ideas to facilitating access to markets, in addition to changing the negative stereotype attached to productive families by launching this initiative under a new name and an attractive visual identity.

Regarding the origin of the name“Al Yezwa”, Mwani elaborated,“In the Qatari dialect, the 'yezwa' is used to refer to the crew of a diving or fishing ship and it is commonly used for all the work-crews in all professions. The word goes back to the Arabic root (jizo) meaning hardship and fraud which is the best definition of what the first men of Qatar endured in the various professions. The closest description of the yezwa currently is work teams.”

At the end of last month, Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani had inaugurated Al Yezwa market at Al Ruwais Port in the presence of several senior officials from Mwani Qatar and entities operating in the country.

Souq Al Yezwa hosts different shops offering multiple products including saffron shop, gemstone and silver shop, awani store for metal handicrafts, handmade textile shop, ornate wood shop, carpet store, wooden and metal handicrafts shop, shipbuilding handicraft shop, leather handicraft shop, copper handicrafts shop, according to information shared by Mwani.