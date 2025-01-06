Former French president faces charges of accepting illegal campaign financing from Gaddafi

(MENAFN) Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, began a new trial today, facing charges of accepting illegal campaign financing in an alleged deal with the late Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi. This trial adds to the troubles that have followed Sarkozy since his defeat in the 2012 presidential election. Despite these ongoing issues, Sarkozy remains an influential figure on the right and continues to maintain regular meetings with current President Emmanuel Macron.



At 69, Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has long been a prominent and ambitious figure. He is married to model and singer Carla Bruni and earned the nickname "hyper-president" for his energetic and hands-on leadership style. However, since leaving office, Sarkozy has faced multiple legal challenges, including two convictions, charges in another case, and investigations into two more potential legal issues.



The latest trial stems from a decade-long investigation into accusations that Sarkozy accepted illegal campaign funds—reportedly around €50 million—from Gaddafi to support his successful 2007 election bid. In return, it is alleged that Sarkozy and senior officials promised to assist in rehabilitating Gaddafi's international image, particularly after Libya was blamed for bombing two flights in the late 1980s, resulting in hundreds of deaths.



Sarkozy has denied the allegations, labeling them as part of a conspiracy against him. He insists that he never received any campaign funding from Gaddafi and asserts that there is no evidence to support such claims. Despite his defense, the legal proceedings continue as part of the broader scrutiny of his post-presidency dealings.

