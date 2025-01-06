Musk reverses support for Nigel Farage after public disagreement

(MENAFN) Elon Musk recently appeared to reverse his previous support for Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party, after a public disagreement between the two. Musk made a statement on his X platform suggesting that Farage should step down as leader of the party, criticizing his ability to lead. This shift came after Farage mentioned he had been in discussions with Musk about a potential major donation for his party, which had been instrumental in helping Labour secure power by dividing the right-wing vote in the UK’s July general election.



Musk’s comments followed a series of criticisms of UK politics and a controversial post in which he expressed support for Tommy Robinson, a British extremist agitator who is currently jailed. Robinson was imprisoned in October for contempt of court in relation to a libel case involving a Syrian refugee. Musk questioned why Robinson was being held in solitary confinement, claiming it was for “telling the truth” about the grooming scandal in the UK.



The grooming scandal involved men, mostly of South Asian descent, who were convicted of sexually abusing vulnerable, primarily white, girls across various UK cities. Musk argued that Robinson should be released from prison and suggested that those who were involved in covering up the scandal should take his place behind bars. This statement by Musk sparked a disagreement with Farage, who disagreed with Musk’s portrayal of Robinson’s imprisonment.



Farage responded to Musk’s comments, clarifying that Robinson’s imprisonment was not due to his fight against grooming gangs, as Musk had implied, but for contempt of court. This disagreement marks a significant shift in the relationship between Musk and Farage, with Musk publicly distancing himself from the Reform UK leader over their differing views on Robinson.

